I'm a scapegoat: Angola's Isabel dos Santos decries corruption 'witch hunt'

In an interview with Reuters, the 46-year-old rejected the corruption allegations levelled at her.

"This is a political trial, you have a persecuting state and servile and partisan magistrates. Then you have a woman who has been chosen to set an example as a scapegoat. That's me," Dos Santos told Reuters in an interview in London.

"In an attempt to mask and distract people from the real economic challenges, (Lourenco) is praising this very selective witch hunt that he is portraying as a fight against corruption."

The Angolan government and the state prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Court documents allege Dos Santos and her husband steered payments of more than $1bn (R14.17) from Sonangol and official diamond trading group Sodiam to companies in which they held stakes.

Dos Santos said she and her colleagues were not contacted about any investigation or asked to provide any defence, and she learnt of the court action via journalists over WhatsApp.

Prosecutors pushed the case forward based on "lies, false testimony and also false documents", she said.

PRIVATISING SONANGOL?

Angola's government is considering privatising key state firms including Sonangol, which has struggled with output declines as power blackouts have repeatedly hit the capital.

But Dos Santos said Lourenco "might have no choice" but to privatise Sonangol due to its poor performance.

She also said efforts to split a joint stake she shared with Sonangol in a Portuguese oil company, Galp Energia, had been scuppered by the asset freeze.

Sonangol did not respond to a request for comment.