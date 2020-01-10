Violence in DRC's Ituri may be crimes against humanity: UN

Hundreds of people have been killed or raped in attacks on the Hema ethnic group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ituri province, in what "may amount to crimes against humanity" or even genocide, the UN said on Friday.

"At least 701 people have been killed and 168 injured during inter-ethnic tensions between the Hema and Lendu communities, in the territories of Djugu and Mahagi, from December 2017 to September 2019," the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJRHO) said.

"In addition, at least 142 people have been subjected to acts of sexual violence.

"Most of the victims are members of the Hema community."

Since February last year, nearly 57,000 people have taken refuge in Uganda and more than 556,000 have fled to neighbouring regions, according to UN figures.

The investigation said armed Lendu groups became more organised from September 2018 and escalated their attacks.

"Among their objectives is to take control of the land of the Hema communities and their associated resources," UNJRHO said in a press release.