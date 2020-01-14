Africa

'Depressed' patients want coffin sellers moved from Lusaka hospital

Patients left depressed, suicidal

14 January 2020 - 12:14 By staff reporter
The Lusaka City Council has issued an ultimatum to coffin sellers trading outside a hospital in the city to relocate to a more appropriate location.
Relocate to a more appropriate location by March or face eviction. 

This was the ultimatum issued to coffin sellers trading outside a hospital in Zambian capital Lusaka.

The vendors, who have been based at the University Teaching Hospital's (UTH's) mortuary for years, have been accused of depressing patients, their families and caregivers by their presence, Zambia Daily Mail reports.

Patients also have to bear with the wailing and singing of mourners who often gather outside the hospital from early morning.

After complaints from patients' families, the Lusaka city council ordered the sellers to relocate or risk being moved to near graveyards.

