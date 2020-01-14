Africa

Lebanon regains UN voting rights after paying arrears

14 January 2020 - 10:44 By AFP
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Lebanon regained its voting rights at the United Nations after paying outstanding dues it owed the international body, a UN spokesperson said Monday.

“Lebanon has just made a payment. With this payment Lebanon's voting rights have been fully restored,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to a diplomatic source, Lebanon paid $1.3 million.

“Lebanon paid its dues that were delayed (a) few days because of the current situation in Lebanon,” Amal Mudallali, the country's ambassador to the UN, wrote on Twitter Monday.

“Lebanon is not under article 19 anymore,” she added, referring to a UN provision that allows the body to strip a member state of voting privileges if they have fallen behind on financial contributions.

The UN on Friday said that crisis-hit Lebanon was among seven countries that would lose the right to vote in the General Assembly because of a failure to pay dues.

UN running out of money as US and others default on their dues

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns of the ‘worst cash crisis facing the UN in nearly a decade’
Business
3 months ago

The UN's operating budget is about $3 billion annually, with a separate peacekeeping budget of about $6 billion. Facing serious cash flow problems, the UN adopted various savings measures at the end of 2019.

The temporary loss of voting rights sparked a social media outcry in Lebanon, with many blaming the government.

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Friday it “regretted” the suspension, promising to resolve the issue “as soon as possible.”

The small Mediterranean nation is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

“We fully recognise that the recent events in Lebanon have challenged the banking system,” Dujarric said.

The World Bank says that Lebanon is in recession and has warned that the proportion of people living in poverty could increase from a third to half the population.

The economic downturn coincides with an anti-government protest movement that has been active since October 17.

Protesters are demanding the removal of a political class they deem incompetent and corrupt.

