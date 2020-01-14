Libya's Haftar leaves Moscow without signing peace deal

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending nine months of fighting, leaving the future of a fragile truce uncertain.

The commander's abrupt departure in the early hours of Tuesday was a setback for an international diplomatic push in recent days, though Moscow insisted it would continue mediation efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who first brokered the Libya truce deal with President Vladimir Putin of Russia last week -- warned he would "teach a lesson" to Haftar if his forces resumed fighting.

Haftar and his allies were in Moscow on Monday for talks with the UN-recognised government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj that is based in Tripoli.

Sarraj's government has been under attack since last April from forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in the east of the oil-rich North African country with his own loyalist politicians.