Protest-torn Algeria plans to ban 'all hate speech and racism'

The president of protest-hit Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, plans to outlaw “hate speech” that has proliferated on social networks in recent months, his office said on Monday.

Tebboune asked prime minister Abdelaziz Djerad to draft a bill “criminalising all forms of racism and hate speech in the country,” according to a statement published by the official APS press agency.

The initiative follows “an upsurge in hate speech and incitement”, the presidential statement said.

Algerian social networks have become a battleground for rival political camps after they gave rise to the popular “Hirak” protest movement that in April ended the 20-year reign of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The tone became more aggressive in the run-up to a December 12 presidential election, held in the face of strong opposition from the protest movement which saw the polls as an attempt by the establishment to consolidate its power.