Africa

Rwanda backs DR Congo crackdown on Hutu rebels

14 January 2020 - 10:21 By AFP
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Rwanda on Monday backed DR Congo's military crackdown on Hutu rebels, who accuse the neighbouring nations of trying to “massacre” them and “Balkanise” the DRC's volatile east.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group operates freely in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo — where other militias and rebel groups also abound.

“Thanks to the Congolese army, the days of the FDLR are numbered,” Rwanda's minister in charge of East Africa, Olivier Nduhungirehe, tweeted.

Rwanda had in September hailed the death of FDLR chief Sylvestre Mudacumura, which was announced by the Congolese army, in a sign of thawing ties between the neighbours.

DR Congo ex premier calls for war on Rwanda

A former DR Congo prime minister and opposition leader on Monday called for the government to wage war on neighbouring Rwanda as a way to end militia ...
News
3 weeks ago

The FDLR groups former members of the Rwandan army who fled to DR Congo after the 1994 Rwandan genocide in which about 800,000 people, mainly Tutsis, were killed.

The FDLR in a statement on Sunday accused Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi of “concluding a pact ... to massacre Rwandan refugees in the east of DRC.”

It also accused the “invaders of the DRC including the Rwandan government ... of trying to occupy the DRC and Balkanise the country.”

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, the archbishop of Kinshasa, last month voiced similar fears about “Balkanisation.”

“It is up to the government to assume its responsibilities and persuade ... neighbouring countries, particularly Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, to stop pouring people into Congo,” he had said.

The influx, he said, was a source of friction in eastern DRC.

The poor and chronically unstable region is in the grip of militias, about of which are historically rooted in armed campaigns against neighbouring regimes.

READ MORE

Violence in DRC's Ituri may be crimes against humanity: UN

Hundreds of people have been killed or raped in attacks on the Hema ethnic group in the DRC's Ituri province, in what "may amount to crimes against ...
News
3 days ago

DR Congo troops shoot dead Rwandan warlord

A Rwandan Hutu rebel leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges has been shot dead by the Congolese army, a DRC military ...
News
3 months ago

Rwanda remembers, quarter century after genocide

Rwanda on Sunday commemorates the 25th anniversary of the genocide in which at least 800,000 mainly Tutsi people were beaten, hacked or shot to death ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  4. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X