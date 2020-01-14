Rwanda backs DR Congo crackdown on Hutu rebels

Rwanda on Monday backed DR Congo's military crackdown on Hutu rebels, who accuse the neighbouring nations of trying to “massacre” them and “Balkanise” the DRC's volatile east.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group operates freely in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo — where other militias and rebel groups also abound.

“Thanks to the Congolese army, the days of the FDLR are numbered,” Rwanda's minister in charge of East Africa, Olivier Nduhungirehe, tweeted.

Rwanda had in September hailed the death of FDLR chief Sylvestre Mudacumura, which was announced by the Congolese army, in a sign of thawing ties between the neighbours.