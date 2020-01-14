Two dead in Guinea at start of sweeping anti-government rally

Two youths were killed in Guinea on Monday at the start of open-ended protests against President Alpha Conde's suspected bid to prolong his rule.

the West African country has been wracked by demonstrations since mid-October over concerns that Conde intends to use a planned constitutional reform to seek a third term in office.

At least 20 civilians and one gendarme have been killed since the start of protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of people while scores have been arrested.

Scuffles broke out on Monday in the Coza suburb of the capital Conakry between young people and the police, an AFP journalist said.

Elhadj Mamadou Sow, a 21-year-old student, was killed in the unrest, according to his uncle, who declined to be named.

The security ministry confirmed Sow's death and said an investigation had been launched.

The ministry also confirmed the death of another protester in the northern city of Labe.