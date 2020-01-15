Africa

Ethiopia's electoral board sets tentative August date for elections

This is the country's first vote under prime minister Abiy Ahmed

15 January 2020 - 12:47 By Dawit Endeshaw
Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed said last week elections would be held in May or June, despite concerns over security and logistics.
Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed said last week elections would be held in May or June, despite concerns over security and logistics.
Image: Mohau Mofokeng/Sowetan/Gallo Images

Ethiopia's electoral board said on Wednesday it expects to hold national elections on August 16, the first vote under prime minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in 2018 and has directed political and economic reforms.

Birtukan Mideksa, the head of the electoral board, said the date was tentative.

Abiy released political prisoners and appointed former dissidents to high-level positions.

But the reforms have also unleashed long-simmering ethnic divisions and the electoral board said in June that the security situation could delay this year's election.

But Abiy, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, said last week elections would be held in May or June, despite concerns over security and logistics.

- Reuters

READ MORE

At least two senior officials killed in Ethiopia coup attempt

At least two senior Ethiopian officials were killed during an attempt by an army general to seize power in Ethiopia’s northern state of Amhara, state ...
News
6 months ago

Halala! Ethiopia appoints first female president - here's what you need to know about her

She's used to being in positions previously dominated by men.
News
1 year ago

For Ethiopia's Abiy, big reforms carry big risks

Ethiopia's new prime minister Abiy Ahmed has announced a flurry of reforms to reshape the nation but implementing them will be harder, analysts say.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  5. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X