Mozambique leader Filipe Nyusi sworn in despite opposition boycott

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi was sworn in on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by cheering supporters and dignitaries - but boycotted by opposition politicians who dispute his October election win as fraudulent.

After a civil war that killed about a million people before a 1992 truce - and periodic violence since - Nyusi signed a deal with rebels-turned-opposition party Renamo in August meant to bring definitive peace to a country on the cusp of becoming a global gas exporter.

Instead, October's election exacerbated decades-old wounds. Nyusi, of the ruling Frelimo party, won with over 70% of votes. His main rival Ossufo Momade, however, said the poll was rigged.

Neither Momade nor any Renamo politicians turned up for Nyusi's swearing-in at Independence Square in central Maputo.