Nearly 1,000 migrants forced back to Libya since start of year: UN

Heavy clashes have spurred a growing exodus of migrants from Libya, but nearly 1,000 intercepted at sea have been forced to return to the war-ravaged country since January 1, the UN said Tuesday.

Since the start of the year, as many as 1,100 migrants have left Libya by sea, according to the International Organization for Migration, adding that a majority had been sent back to the country and detained.

“At least 953 migrants, among them 136 women and 85 children, have been returned to Libyan shores in the first two weeks of 2020,” spokeswoman Safa Msehli told reporters in Geneva.

“Most were disembarked in Tripoli and all were taken to detention centres,” she added.

At the behest of Italy, Libya's coastguard routinely blocks migrants from reaching Europe.