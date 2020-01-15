Two soldiers killed as Sudan crushes revolt by security agents

Sudan said Wednesday that two soldiers were killed as government forces crushed a rebellion launched by agents of the country's long-feared security agency against a restructuring plan.

On Tuesday, gunfire broke out at two Khartoum bases of the Directorate of General Intelligence Service, formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), after some of its agents rejected a retirement plan proposed by the country's new authorities.

NISS agents were at the forefront of a crackdown on protesters during a nationwide uprising that led to the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir last April.

Late on Tuesday, troops from the regular army and from the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) stormed the bases amid heavy gunfire.

"We decided to storm the bases to end this rebellion... We have now taken control of these bases," Sudan's chief of staff Lieutenant General Osman Mohamed al-Hassan told reporters early on Wednesday.