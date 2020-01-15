Africa

Two soldiers killed as Sudan crushes revolt by security agents

Four other people, including two officers, have been wounded

15 January 2020 - 11:01 By AFP
Members of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces are seen near the area where gunmen opened fire outside buildings used by Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service in Khartoum on January 14, 2020.
Members of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces are seen near the area where gunmen opened fire outside buildings used by Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service in Khartoum on January 14, 2020.
Image: Mohamed Nureldin Abdall/Reuters

Sudan said Wednesday that two soldiers were killed as government forces crushed a rebellion launched by agents of the country's long-feared security agency against a restructuring plan.

On Tuesday, gunfire broke out at two Khartoum bases of the Directorate of General Intelligence Service, formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), after some of its agents rejected a retirement plan proposed by the country's new authorities.

NISS agents were at the forefront of a crackdown on protesters during a nationwide uprising that led to the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir last April.

Late on Tuesday, troops from the regular army and from the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) stormed the bases amid heavy gunfire.

"We decided to storm the bases to end this rebellion... We have now taken control of these bases," Sudan's chief of staff Lieutenant General Osman Mohamed al-Hassan told reporters early on Wednesday.

Sudan opens Darfur crimes probe against Bashir, 50 ex-regime figures

Sudan said on Sunday it had opened an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by ousted president Omar al-Bashir and 50 members of ...
News
3 weeks ago

"We lost two soldiers and four others including two officers have been wounded."

Government spokesperson Faisal Mohamed Saleh said the rebellion was launched by some NISS agents who rejected the amount of money alloted for taking retirement.

"We will not allow any coup against the Sudanese revolution," said the chairman of Sudan's ruling council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, speaking alongside the chief of staff.

"We will protect this transition term and anyone who tries to disturb the security and stability of citizens will be defeated."

Since August, Sudan has been ruled by the joint civilian-military body headed by Burhan, with day-to-day affairs run by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's government.

The ruling body is tasked with overseeing a transition to civilian rule as demanded by the protesters who ended Bashir's 30-year rule.

Burhan's deputy, RSF commander General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has blamed the former NISS chief for the rebellion.

"What happened today is a plan by Salah Ghosh and some other officers," Daglo told reporters in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

Ghosh, a key figure in Bashir's regime, stepped down days after the veteran leader was toppled.

His whereabouts are unknown.

READ MORE:

Military, civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body sworn in

Military and civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were sworn in on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Khartoum, ...
News
4 months ago

Sudan general says coup attempt foiled

Sudan's ruling military council foiled a coup attempt, a top general announced on state television Thursday, saying that 12 officers and four ...
News
6 months ago

Breakthrough in Sudan as military, civilians reach power-sharing deal

Sudan's ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  5. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X