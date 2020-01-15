WATCH | Nigerian conjoined twins separated in gruelling 13-hour operation

At least 78 medical practitioners were involved in a 13-hour surgical procedure to separate Nigerian twin girls Goodness and Mercy Martins.

The twins were joined from the chest and abdomen and shared a liver and diaphragm, reported United Press International.

The operation took place in November at the National Hospital in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

Mercy and Goodness were born by Caesarean section in August 2018, with a large blood vessel connecting their hearts through their chest walls.

BBC News Africa reported that the mother of the twins, Maria Onya Martins, shared her experience of waiting for her infant twins to come out of surgery.