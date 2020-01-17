Libya strongman Haftar in Greece for talks ahead of peace meeting

Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar will hold talks in Athens on Friday, days before a peace conference in Berlin which he and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj are expected to attend.

The talks come as world powers step up efforts for a lasting ceasefire, nine months since an assault on Tripoli by Haftar's forces sparked fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, displacing tens of thousands.

An interim truce that came into force on Sunday has mostly held, despite accusations of violations from Haftar's forces and the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar flew to Athens by private plane on Thursday and was taken to a luxury Athens hotel where he was met by Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias for an initial round of talks, TV footage showed.

He is scheduled to talk to Dendias again on Friday before meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, sources working on the negotiations told AFP.