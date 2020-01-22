Lesotho police call in ministers for questioning about Thomas Thabane's first wife's murder

Lesotho police say they have received tip-offs about the whereabouts of the country's first lady, who is wanted in connection with murder.

Maesaiah Thabane, 43, the wife of prime minister Tom Thabane, has been on the run for two weeks. She is believed to have skipped Lesotho into SA.

The first lady was initially summoned by police to answer questions about the death of Thabane’s estranged wife, Lipolelo, who was killed in 2017.

“To date we have received tips of where she could be, but all those that we have followed so far have not yielded any positive results. We are still working on other processes to engage Interpol, but for now we have issued only a notice of wanted person locally,” said police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli on Tuesday.