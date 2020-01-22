Africa

Toxin-releasing algae in Harare’s water supply could infect millions

22 January 2020 - 13:13 By Busang Senne
Harare faces health risks as water reservoirs are contaminated with toxins from algae, according to a study.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Contaminated water reservoirs in Harare could pose a serious health and safety risk to the 3-million citizens living in the area, according to The Guardian.

An unpublished study by Nanotech Water Solutions found that toxins in water could put Zimbabweans at risk of liver and nervous system diseases.

Reports from residents in the area show that people are already facing challenges associated with the lack of safe drinking water.

The study, conducted by the SA company, attributed the distinct smell and brown-tinged water in the city to algae that releases dangerous toxins.

The toxin-releasing algae was found in Harare’s main water reservoirs, such as the Chivero and Manyame lakes.

