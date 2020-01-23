Africa

At least six Mali soldiers killed in overnight ambush

23 January 2020 - 16:30 By afp
A security official who declined to be named said that, in an assault lasting several hours, the attackers overwhelmed the soldiers' position before reinforcements took it back.
A security official who declined to be named said that, in an assault lasting several hours, the attackers overwhelmed the soldiers' position before reinforcements took it back.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

At least six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state.

The troops came under fire late Wednesday from "unidentified armed men" in Dioungani, an area in central Mali's volatile Mopti region near the border with Burkina Faso, the army said on Twitter.

A security official who declined to be named said that, in an assault lasting several hours, the attackers overwhelmed the soldiers' position before reinforcements took it back.

Local authorities and inhabitants have blamed the attack on jihadists.

The army gave a "provisional toll" of six dead and several wounded, without giving further details.

The security official, however, said seven soldiers had been killed.

Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in the north in 2012 and has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives since.

Despite some 4,500 French troops in the Sahel region, plus a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force in Mali, the conflict has engulfed the centre of the country and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Local Malian troops are frequently attacked. On Tuesday, two soldiers were killed in the Mopti region when their convoy hit a roadside bomb.

On January 13, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Sahel states agreed to focus their military efforts on the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

READ MORE:

Money row sparks deadly Nigeria jihadist infighting

A dispute over money within a Nigerian jihadist faction affiliated to the Islamic State group has spiralled into clashes that has killed "scores" of ...
News
5 months ago

11 missing Niger soldiers found dead after gunmen killed 17

The bodies of 11 missing Niger soldiers have been discovered after an ambush by armed men killed 17 of their colleagues on patrol near the Mali ...
News
8 months ago

Mali's government resigns as anger mounts over massacre

Ethnic violence that has gripped central Mali has led to the downfall of the government, accused of failing to stem bloodshed that has claimed about ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  3. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  4. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive South Africa

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X