Eighteen Nigerian states grapple with leprosy epidemic

30 January 2020 - 11:37 By Busang Senne
Leprosy is an infectious disease, known for its slow incubation period of five years. Symptoms may take up to 20 years to appear.
Eighteen states in Nigeria are experiencing a leprosy epidemic, with a record 1,095 new cases in 2018, according to the federal government.

All Africa reports that during the 2020 World Leprosy Day, minister of state for health Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora said the West African country was containing the crisis.

According to Mamora, efforts to curtail the disease to one leprosy case for every 10,000 people are being made through the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme that has treated more than 33,000 patients since 2009.

