Nigeria ex-minister Mohammed Adoke granted bail in oil scandal case

A former Nigerian justice minister accused of complicity in a billion-dollar oil scandal involving Shell and Eni was on Thursday granted bail by a high court in the nation's capital.

Judge Abubakar Kutigi ordered the release of Mohammed Adoke from custody to face his trial along with other suspects.

The judge asked him to provide surety of 50 million naira (approximately R2-million) before he could leave custody.

The court then adjourned the case to March 26.

Adoke, who also served as attorney-general between 2010 and 2015, was arrested last month on arrival from the United Arab Emirates where he had been detained on a Nigerian warrant over one of the West African state's biggest-ever corruption scandals.