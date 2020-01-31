Africa

Botswana quarantines suspected coronavirus victim in Gaborone

31 January 2020 - 15:00 By Rethabile Radebe
The suspected case is now under quarantine at Block 8 Clinic in Botswana's capital Gaborone.
The suspected case is now under quarantine at Block 8 Clinic in Botswana's capital Gaborone.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The government of Botswana announced on Friday that it was investigating its first suspected case of coronavirus.

Botswana's ministry of health and wellness said in a statement: “Botswana registered its first ever suspected case of coronavirus on January 30 2020.”

The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport after the arrival of an Ethiopian Airways flight from China.

The suspected person is now under quarantine at Block 8 Clinic in Botswana's capital,  Gaborone.

Botswana's government urged travellers to take precautionary measures, including:

  • If travelling, practise good hygiene and avoid affected and crowded places.
  • If you experience fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache, seek medical attention and share travel history with a health care provider.
  • Passengers and crew who experience symptoms while travelling should at the nearest destination ask for prompt health care assistance; and
  • Make sure that you are screened at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment.

“The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with World Health Organisation (WHO) and will keep the public updated.”

The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency on Thursday.

The South African government announced on Friday that there had been no reported or clinical evidence of the virus in SA and added that it would not be initiating any emergency evacuations of citizens in China.

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize reassured South Africans that no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country on January 31 2020. This after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency. Mkhize did however confirm that two South Africans are under quarantine in China.

READ MORE:

These are the countries affected by deadly coronavirus so far

No cases have been reported in South Africa as the death toll passes 200.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus in SA yet, 14 samples tested are negative

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday reassured South Africans that no confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the country
News
7 hours ago

Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  5. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X