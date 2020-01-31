Cheap as bread, girls sell sex to survive drought crisis in Angola

Young girls in southern Africa are selling sex — sometimes for less than the cost of a loaf bread — to survive a hunger crisis ensnaring tens of millions, aid agencies said on Thursday.

In Angola, girls of 12 sell themselves for as little as 40c to feed their families as the south of the country faces its worst drought in four decades, World Vision said.

The UN said a record 45 million people in southern Africa face hunger amid a “silent catastrophe” caused by repeated drought, widespread flooding and economic chaos.

World Vision said staff had seen a significant increase in girls resorting to transactional sex in Angola and Zimbabwe amid “huge levels of desperation”.

Robert Bulten, World Vision's emergencies director in Angola, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation a girl might be paid R15 for sex — enough to buy about a kilo of beans or two kilos of maize — but could get as little as R6.