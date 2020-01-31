Africa

Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

31 January 2020 - 09:08 By Maggie Fick
Kenya Airways has suspended flights to China following the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: SIMON MAINA / AFP

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and spread to 18 countries.

"We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday until further notice," the airline said in a statement on its Twitter account. 

The World Health Organisation declared the virus a global health emergency. 

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday there was a case of coronavirus reported in Zambia and assured that the Institute for Communicable Diseases would keep a close eye on those developments.  

Reuters

