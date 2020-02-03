Tanzanian gays targeted and cut off from healthcare

Gay Tanzanian activist Tee, 34, recalls with nostalgia a time when Tanzania was like "paradise" for LGBT people -- before the 2015 election of President John Magufuli ushered in fear and persecution.

It's all relative. Tanzania has long criminalised same-sex relations, and social stigma has always existed, but under previous governments homosexuality was not a public discussion.

The country was slowly making progress by including the LGBT community in discussions on healthcare and the fight against HIV/Aids.

"In those days Tanzania was like paradise... We were enjoying our life, people were going out, hanging out in bars, having meetings, public events, without fearing anyone. We were able to participate in government meetings," Tee told AFP during an interview in neighbouring Kenya, using a pseudonym out of fear for his safety.

"But now you can't even dare. Now we have to hide ourselves."

Since 2016, Tanzanian authorities have carried out numerous raids on private meetings held by LGBT organisations, arrested and carried out forced anal examinations on suspected homosexuals, and blocked crucial healthcare services and HIV prevention programmes.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday released a report called "If We Don't Get Services We Will Die", detailing the anti-LGBT crackdown under Magufuli's rule.

"The Tanzanian authorities have orchestrated a systematic attack on the rights of LGBT people, including their right to health," said Neela Ghoshal, senior LGBT rights researcher at HRW.