Africa

Maesaiah Thabane, Lesotho prime minister's wife, charged with murder

05 February 2020 - 09:07 By Reuters
Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane with his wife, Maesaiah Thabane, at the funeral of his first wife, Lipolelo Thabane.
Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane with his wife, Maesaiah Thabane, at the funeral of his first wife, Lipolelo Thabane.
Image: SUPPLIED

Lesotho police have charged prime minister Thomas Thabane's wife with the murder of his previous spouse, the SABC reported on Tuesday.

Police last month issued a warrant of arrest for Thabane's wife, Maesaiah, after she failed to turn up for questioning in connection with the murder of Thabane's then-estranged wife Lipolelo on June 14 2017.

Maesaiah turned herself in on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Lipolelo was shot days before Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom. The couple were involved in divorce proceedings at the time of Lipolelo's death.

Thabane and Maesaiah married two months after the murder.

Thabane last month announced his intention to resign, but gave no reason.

Lesotho is one of the world's poorest countries and has one of Africa's highest levels of HIV/Aids prevalence.

READ MORE

Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane questioned over wife's murder

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was questioned by police on Wednesday over the 2017 murder of his estranged wife, a police chief said.
News
1 week ago

Lesotho police call in ministers for questioning about Thomas Thabane's first wife's murder

Lesotho police say they have received tip-offs about the whereabouts of the country's first lady, who is wanted in connection with murder
News
1 week ago

Lesotho court issues arrest warrant for Thomas Thabane's wife

A court has issued an arrest warrant for the prime minister's wife after she failed to turn up for questioning over the 2017 murder of his previous ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  4. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  5. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X