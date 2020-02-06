Better pay would end female genital mutilation - survivor

Female genital mutilation (FGM) will not end unless women are lifted out of poverty and donors stop wasting money on ineffective aid programmes, said a prominent Gambian activist.

Jaha Dukureh is a survivor of child marriage and FGM, an ancient ritual which involves the total or partial removal of the external genitalia. An estimated 200 million girls and women have undergone FGM, which can cause serious health problems.

The 30-year-old has taken her fight across Africa and the United States, where she was sent at age 15 for an arranged marriage with a man she had never met. She left her husband shortly after and started campaigning for girls' rights.

"The best way women can stand up for themselves and their rights is if they are able to earn a little more," said Dukureh, who in 2013 founded the advocacy group Safe Hands for Girls, which works in Gambia, Sierra Leone and the United States.

Dukureh's activism was credited with helping persuade Gambia's president in 2015 to ban FGM, which three-quarters of girls in the tiny West African country undergo.

More recently, she started a community gardening programme for about 600 women in Gambia, which allowed them to earn a small income from selling vegetables - and to refuse to allow their daughters to be cut.