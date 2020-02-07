I’m terrified for my life, says main witness against Lesotho PM’s wife

The main witness against Lesotho’s murder-accused first lady says she is living in fear of her life and is losing faith in the justice system.

Thato Sibolla, who was also hit in the 2017 shooting that killed Lipelelo Thabane, the estranged wife of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane, told Times Select she felt very despondent about the criminal justice system in the mountain kingdom.



