I’m terrified for my life, says main witness against Lesotho PM’s wife

07 February 2020 - 06:04 By Qaanitah Hunter
Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane with his wife, Maesaiah Thabane, at the funeral of his first wife, Lipolelo Thabane. His wife has since been arrested in connection with her killing.
Image: Supplied

The main witness against Lesotho’s murder-accused first lady says she is living in fear of her life and is losing faith in the justice system.

Thato Sibolla, who was also hit in the 2017 shooting that killed Lipelelo Thabane, the estranged wife of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane, told Times Select she felt very despondent about the criminal justice system in the mountain kingdom.

