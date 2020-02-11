Lesotho murder intrigue 'traumatises' already volatile kingdom

Murder, mystery, suspense and political drama - the cocktail of events playing out in Lesotho belong in a best-selling thriller.

But it is the lived reality of a small southern African kingdom teetering on the brink.

Lesotho's picturesque mountains and ski resorts have earned it the moniker of "Africa's Switzerland". However, lately the country has been rocked by scandal, with the first family sucked into the long, unresolved murder of the prime minister's previous wife.

In 2017, 58-year-old Lipolelo Thabane was gunned down near her home, just two days before prime minister Thomas Thabane was sworn into office.

The premier and her were engaged in a bitter divorce at the time.

Two months after Thabane assumed office, he married Maesaiah, now 43.

Last week, she was charged in connection with the murder of her rival.