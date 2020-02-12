Equatorial Guinea leader's son fined R480m in French embezzlement trial

The playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's leader was handed a R480m fine by a Paris court on Monday on top of a suspended jail term and the confiscation of his assets for embezzling public funds.

Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema, was found guilty in 2017 of having plundered his country's state coffers to fund a jet-set lifestyle in Europe.

At the time, he was handed a three-year jail term as well as the R480m fine — both suspended.

Obiang, who is also vice-president, challenged that penalty, only to have the Paris appeals court return a heavier sentence on Monday by removing the suspended provision from the fine.

It confirmed his conviction on a range of laundering charges — relating to embezzling of public funds, misuse of corporate assets and breach of trust — and upheld the lower court's order for his ill-gotten assets to be confiscated.

The president's son, fond of fast cars and Michael Jackson memorabilia, was not in court for the ruling, just as he had not attended his initial trial.