Threats of famine if desert locust crisis continues in East Africa: UN

14 February 2020 - 10:59 By Busang Senne
Desert locusts destroying grazing land in Lemasulani village, Samburu County, Kenya on January 14.
Image: REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

An imminent threat of famine looms for East Africa amid persistent swarms of desert locusts, warned the UN.

The plague has ravaged areas in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, worsening food insecurity in vulnerable communities.

BBC reported that the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is imploring foreign aid organisations for funding that will help contain the crisis, including funds for preventive aerial spraying on crops.

If the crisis continues, the billions of locusts will continue to grow and destroy more agriculture, making the need for severe humanitarian interventions unavoidable.

