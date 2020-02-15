Africa

Africa's first coronavirus case confirmed as tourist quarantined in Egypt

15 February 2020 - 10:03 By afp
A Zimbabwean health worker wears a protective suit during a training exercise aimed at preparing workers to deal with any potential coronavirus cases. On Friday Egypt announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Africa.
A Zimbabwean health worker wears a protective suit during a training exercise aimed at preparing workers to deal with any potential coronavirus cases. On Friday Egypt announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Africa.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa.

The sufferer was not Egyptian, the ministry said in a statement, without specifying the nationality.

"The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

Egyptian authorities had notified the World Health Organisation and the patient had been placed in quarantined isolation in hospital.

The death toll from the epidemic virus has neared 1,400 cases, almost exclusively in China where it was first identified.

Deep trade links with China and often overstretched healthcare systems have raised concerns about the capacity of African countries to respond to an outbreak.

Earlier this month, Egypt suspended all flights on its national carrier to China. They will remain grounded until the end of the month.

Three hundred and one Egyptians were evacuated from Wuhan, epicentre of the virus in China, and have remained in quarantine for 14 days.

MORE

Chinese ambassador applauds decision not to evacuate SA citizens

The Chinese embassy in SA has defended the country’s decision not to evacuate its citizens in China during the ever-growing Covid-19 emergency.
News
21 hours ago

China says 1,716 health workers infected by coronavirus

China National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said on Friday that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of ...
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus cruise ship in Japan allows elderly to leave early

Japan will allow some elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the new coronavirus to disembark ahead of schedule, the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  2. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  3. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  4. Women who 'smuggled R1m worth of explosives into SA' to stay behind bars South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X