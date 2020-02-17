Africa

Popular Rwandan singer Kizito Mihigo found dead in a police cell - officials

17 February 2020 - 16:52 By Clement Uwiringiyimana
This picture taken on April 15, 2014 shows Rwandan musician Kizito Mihigo was found dead in a police holding cell.
This picture taken on April 15, 2014 shows Rwandan musician Kizito Mihigo was found dead in a police holding cell.
Image: AFP PHOTO / STEPHANIE AGLIETTI STEPHANIE AGLIETTI / AFP

A popular singer in Rwanda, who was jailed on charges of plotting to kill the country's president but later pardoned, was found dead in a police cell on Monday in what authorities said was suicide.

A survivor of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, Kizito Mihigo was well-known for singing the national anthem at official ceremonies, including some attended by President Paul Kagame.

"We are very disheartened. I ask the government to promote love," a family member who asked not to be named told Reuters.

In 2015, Mihigo was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of conspiring to assassinate Kagame and other senior government officials. Kagame pardoned him three years later.

Mihigo was re-arrested three days ago over what police said was a violation of the terms of his release by trying to leave the country without permission and attempting to bribe Rwandans who spotted him trying to cross into Burundi.

Marie Michelle Umuhoza, spokeswoman for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, said Mihigo had been alone in the cell.

The singer's body was taken to a police hospital for post mortem, she said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwandan court orders critic of president Paul Kagame released on bail

A Rwandan court on Friday ordered the release on bail of a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame who was barred from running against him in an ...
News
1 year ago

Rwandan opposition leader freed from jail

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire was unexpectedly freed from jail on Saturday after President Paul Kagame granted her early release, ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  5. Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe' South Africa

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X