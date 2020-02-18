Africa

Locusts swarm into South Sudan as plague spreads

18 February 2020 - 19:54 By Denis Dumo
Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti are battling the worst locust outbreak in decades, and swarms have also spread into Tanzania, Uganda and now South Sudan.
Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti are battling the worst locust outbreak in decades, and swarms have also spread into Tanzania, Uganda and now South Sudan.
Image: REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Swarms of locusts ravaging crops and grazing land across east Africa have reached South Sudan, already reeling from widespread hunger and years of civil war, the country's agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

The locusts crossed into southern Magwi county, on the border with Uganda, Minister Anyoti Adigo Nyikwach said.

Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti are battling the worst locust outbreak in decades, and swarms have also spread into Tanzania, Uganda and now South Sudan.

Desert locusts can travel up to 150 km (95 miles) in a day and eat their own body weight in greenery, meaning a swarm just one kilometre square can eat as much food as 35,000 people in a day, the United Nations says.

The invasion is worsening food shortages in a region where up to 25 million people are suffering from three consecutive years of droughts and floods.

Meshack Malo, South Sudan's representative for the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization, said the locusts were mature and looking for breeding grounds that will form the basis of the next major infestation.

“These are deep yellow, which means that they will be here mostly looking at areas in which they will lay eggs,” he said.

Teams planned to mark the place where they lay eggs and then come back to kill the young insects in 14 days, he said, since poisoning the eggs in the ground could damage the soil.

At least 2,000 locusts had crossed the border, he said. During each three month breeding cycle, a single locust can breed 20 more, giving rise to the massive swarms that are now threatening crops on either side of the Red Sea.

Oil-rich South Sudan is recovering from five years of civil war that plunged parts of the country into famine in 2017 and forced a quarter of the population to flee their homes. In December, the U.N.'s World Food Programme said the food security outlook was dire after floods affected nearly a million people. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Threats of famine if desert locust crisis continues in East Africa: UN

An imminent threat of famine looms for East Africa amid persistent swarms of desert locusts, warned the UN
News
4 days ago

Somalia declares locust infestation a 'national emergency'

The infestation sweeping the Horn of Africa 'poses a major threat to Somalia's fragile food security situation'
News
2 weeks ago

Hunger threatens East Africa as massive locust outbreak causes havoc

The Horn of Africa is suffering from an unprecedented locust invasion that could destabilise food security and have serious consequences for the food ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  5. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X