Ethiopia receives stolen crown taken to the Netherlands after two decades

An 18th century church crown stolen from Ethiopia decades ago has been returned from the Netherlands after it was found in a suitcase more than 20 years ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday.

The bronze crown is thought to be one of just 20 of its kind in existence. It has depictions of the Christian Holy Trinity as well as Jesus Christ’s disciples.

An adviser to the prime minister said he believed the crown had disappeared from the Holy Trinity Church in Cheleqot, in Tigray, North Ethiopia, and that it belonged to the government.

Sirak Asfaw, an Ethiopian refugee, found the crown hidden in a case belonging to someone who had transited through his apartment in Rotterdam, the state-affiliated Fana news agency said.