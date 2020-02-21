Africa

Ethiopia receives stolen crown taken to the Netherlands after two decades

21 February 2020 - 09:41 By Reuters
Sirak Asfaw, the one-time refugee who is now a Dutch citizen, fled Ethiopia during the late 1970s during the so-called "Red Terror" purges. He found the gilded crown -- which features images of Christ and the Twelve Apostles -- in 1998 in a suitcase left behind by a visitor.
Sirak Asfaw, the one-time refugee who is now a Dutch citizen, fled Ethiopia during the late 1970s during the so-called "Red Terror" purges. He found the gilded crown -- which features images of Christ and the Twelve Apostles -- in 1998 in a suitcase left behind by a visitor.
Image: ETHIOPIA PRIME MINISTER OFFICE / AFP

An 18th century church crown stolen from Ethiopia decades ago has been returned from the Netherlands after it was found in a suitcase more than 20 years ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday.

The bronze crown is thought to be one of just 20 of its kind in existence. It has depictions of the Christian Holy Trinity as well as Jesus Christ’s disciples.

An adviser to the prime minister said he believed the crown had disappeared from the Holy Trinity Church in Cheleqot, in Tigray, North Ethiopia, and that it belonged to the government.

Sirak Asfaw, an Ethiopian refugee, found the crown hidden in a case belonging to someone who had transited through his apartment in Rotterdam, the state-affiliated Fana news agency said.

France to return stolen artefacts for display in new Benin museum

France is returning stolen antiques taken from Benin more than 120 years ago to their original owners
News
4 weeks ago

He realised it had been stolen but kept the discovery a secret until he was confident that it could safely be returned to Ethiopia. It was not immediately clear what happened to his transiting visitor.

“Today Ethiopia receives a precious crown stolen several years ago and taken to the Netherlands. I am grateful to Sirak Asfaw and the Netherlands government for facilitating its return,” Abiy said in a tweet.

According to Ethiopian authorities, the crown had been missing since 1993.

The artefact was handed over by Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch minister for foreign trade and development co-operation, to the Ethiopian government in Addis Ababa.

Kaag said in a tweet on Thursday she was “delighted” to see the piece returned.

READ MORE

Thieves steal church pulpit and rare 120-year-old religious artefacts

The Lutheran Church is pleading for the return of rare religious artefacts stolen in Cape Town.
News
3 months ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6m in London despite Egyptian outcry

A 3,000-year-old quartzite head of Egyptian "Boy King" Tutankhamun was auctioned off for $6 million Thursday in London despite a fierce outcry from ...
News
7 months ago

Palmyra priest statue among haul of recovered Syrian relics

A stone image of an ancient priest is one of hundreds of stolen antiquities recovered by the Syrian government and put on display in Damascus this ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  4. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  5. KZN teacher injured after being shot at 31 times outside school gates South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X