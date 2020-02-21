South Sudan's warring leaders to form long-delayed unity government

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar agreed on Thursday, February 20 to form a unity government, a long-delayed step towards ending more than six years of war.

The rivals have overseen a conflict that has left at least 380,000 dead and forced four million people from their homes.

“We have agreed to form the government in two days on 22 February. We are still discussing on other things and I am hopeful we will resolve them all,” Machar said after meeting Kiir.

The president confirmed that they had agreed to a joint government for the third time since independence in 2011 — an experiment which has ended in disaster twice before.

“As the president, I will be appointing the vice-presidents, and I will start by appointing Riek tomorrow (Friday) in the morning and I will dissolve the government today and then form a new government on the 22nd,” he said.

“These are changes which will bring peace.”