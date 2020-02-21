Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi freed from 'cyber-harassment' charge

Ugandan activist and writer Stella Nyanzi walked free from court amid chaotic scenes on Thursday after a judge overturned her conviction for “cyber-harassment” of President Yoweri Museveni.

Stella Nyanzi, a university researcher and rights activist known for using vulgar language to attack the president — including calling him “a pair of buttocks” — was convicted last August and sentenced to 18 months in jail.

High Court Justice Henry Peter Adonyo quashed Nyanzi's conviction by a magistrate court and ruled against an appeal from the prosecution to overturn the decision of the lower court to acquit Nyanzi of “offensive communication.”

Nyanzi — who had been in jail since November 2018 — addressed dozens of supporters outside court asking them: “Why was I in prison? Why was I in court for all these months?”

“Persecution,” her supporters replied.

“Museveni must go! Museveni, you are on notice,” Nyanzi shouted before police and prison officers moved in to disperse her supporters from the court grounds.