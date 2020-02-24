Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane seeks immunity from charge of murdering wife

Lesotho's high court will rule on whether Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife before marrying his present spouse, a lower court decided on Monday, in a case that has gripped the tiny southern African kingdom.

Thabane, 80, appeared in court in the capital Maseru in a pre-trail hearing on Monday alongside his present wife Maesaiah.

He is suspected of involvement in the murder of his then wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead in June 2017 two days before he took office for a second stint as premier and two months before he married Maesaiah.

He and Lipolelo were going through divorce proceedings at the time.

Maesaiah Thabane, 42, has been charged with the murder, and police suspect her of ordering assassins to do the job.

Both deny any involvement.

Crowds of supporters packed the magistrate's court and gathered outside for Monday's hearing. Thabane, wearing a blue striped suit and a powder blue shirt, looked tense. Maesaiah Thabane sat beside him in a floral dress and bucket hat.

No charges were read out and his lawyer said the case should be referred to the high court to answer a question of possible immunity, which magistrate Phethise Motanyane granted.