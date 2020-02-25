Somalia prepares for its first democratic election in 50 years

President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a historic federal law that will lay the foundation for the country’s first democratic elections since 1969.

It will replace the power-sharing system of distributing representation in government to different clans and consolidate the “one person, one vote” model.

However, The Guardian reported that the new system still maintains a form of clan representation in parliament, despite claims that it excludes minorities.

The elections, which could be held by the end of this year, will mark the first time Somalians will be able to participate in free and fair elections in the country in half a century, after decades of civil unrest and dictatorship.