Malawi legalises cannabis for medicine and industrial fibres

Malawi has become the latest country in southern African to relax laws against growing and selling cannabis, making it legal for use in the production of medicines and hemp fibres used in industry.

Malawi's parliament passed a bill on Thursday, February 27 that makes it legal to cultivate and process cannabis for those two uses, but stops short of decriminalising recreational use. Agriculture Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa tabled the bill.

A growing number of countries around the world are either legalising or relaxing laws on cannabis, also known as marijuana, as attitudes towards the drug change. They include several in Southern Africa, most recently Zambia, which in December legalised production for export.