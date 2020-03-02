Africa

Egypt detects second coronavirus case

02 March 2020 - 11:59 By AFP
Ahmed al-Mandhari (screen), WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, speaks during a press briefing at the World Health Organisation's regional office in the Egyptian capital Cairo on February 19, 2020, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
Ahmed al-Mandhari (screen), WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, speaks during a press briefing at the World Health Organisation's regional office in the Egyptian capital Cairo on February 19, 2020, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
Image: Mohamed el-Shahed / AFP

Egypt on Monday reported its second case of novel coronavirus, more than two weeks after announcing the first confirmed infection in Africa.

The foreigner is showing "minor symptoms" and has been quarantined, the ministry and the World Health Organization said in a joint statement.

Other people who had contact with the patient are undergoing medical tests, it added.

Egypt announced its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus on February 14.

The patient, a Chinese national, was released last week after recovering, the statement said.

Cairo has been cooperating with French and Canadian authorities after they both announced seven confirmed cases of the virus from travellers coming from Egypt.

With the number of cases rising in the Gulf, Qatar imposed a temporary ban on visitors coming from Egypt via transit points on Sunday citing the spread of COVID-19.

Kuwait stopped short of a flight restriction but added extra screening measures for travellers boarding their flights from Egypt.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed travelled to China on Sunday amid mounting criticisms and satirical posts on social media of her ministry's handling of the outbreak.

At a press conference at Cairo airport, she praised Beijing's efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The global death toll from the epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday after dozens more were killed in China and cases soared around the world with a second fatality on US soil. 

READ MORE:

The coronavirus is on its way. Are we ready?

The coronavirus, or Covid-19, is coming to SA. It will probably kill some of us.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

NASA images show fall in China pollution over virus shutdown

NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is "partly related" to the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m South Africa
  2. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  3. Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and ... South Africa
  4. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  5. 'Civil servants are the best paid around': Mboweni, unions face off over wage ... News

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
X