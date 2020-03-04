Coronavirus fears hurting Africa's safari industry

The survey found that more that 85% of tour operators were experiencing a significant decline in bookings.

Around 23% of tour operators reported losing as much as 75% of the business they normally received in February and March.

"Compared to the other years, I would say the effect is over 75%. We usually have a lot of clients and bookings in the months of January, February and March. This year it’s totally different.

“The impact is real and we feel it from all corners in the industry," said Ann Muthui from Blue Mountain Trekking Safaris in Kenya.

Just 14% of tour operators indicated that it was still “business as usual”.

Jenieen van den Heever from Ker & Downey Africa in South Africa said it was important to highlight that Africa was not affected by the coronavirus at this stage.

"We are fortunate that we are not affected, unlike with the Ebola outbreak. Planning to travel from June and July onwards would be fine in my opinion, as by then government and authorities will have this situation under control."

"We understand clients have a fear to travel right now but it should not deter you from planning your trip for later this year or 2021."