Last Congo Ebola patient discharged with end of outbreak in sight

The last patient being treated for Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo was discharged on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, bringing the 19-month-old outbreak closer than ever to an end.

The patient's release from hospital in the eastern city of Beni, feted by hospital staff who sang, danced and drummed on trash cans, marks the first time there have been no active cases since the outbreak was declared in August 2018.

In that period, the virus has killed 2,264 people and infected nearly 1,200 more, making it the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history. Only the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa was deadlier, killing more than 11,000.

Congo has now gone 14 days without any new confirmed cases. The outbreak can be declared over once 42 days have passed without a new case — equivalent to two cycles of 21 days, the maximum incubation period for the virus.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the developments as “very good news, not just for me, but for the whole world,” at a briefing on Tuesday, and the UN-appointed coordinator for response efforts said he was stepping down to return to his job with the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo.