Dog shelter owner mauled to death after running out of pet food

Sixty-one-year-old Janet Stone, who owned a dog shelter in Egypt, was found dead on Friday morning at her dog sanctuary in Wadi al-Qamar due to a suspected dog attack.

According to preliminary reports, the British woman sustained bite wounds to her head, face, neck and legs. The post-mortem examination revealed that she died due to shock as a result of severe blood loss, reports The Times of London.

Before the suspected attack, Stone had taken to Facebook to share that the shelter did not have enough food for the animals and pleaded for the assistance of potential donors.

“We tried but we didn't raise enough money for the food to be purchased. So the dogs couldn't be fed today. Thank you a million times for those who donated and shared.”

She also revealed that dog owners who had their pets cared for at the sanctuary did not contribute towards the wellbeing of the animals, and pleaded with people who owe the shelter money to pay as it would be spent on feeding the dogs. She concluded her post by leaving payment details.

Facebook administrators of Stone's sanctuary page have accused Egyptian media of perpetuating a narrative that she was killed by the dogs she cared for. They disputed these reports saying its impossible for the dogs to kill their “guardian angel”.