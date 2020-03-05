Africa

Dog shelter owner mauled to death after running out of pet food

05 March 2020 - 06:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A dog shelter owner was eaten by the pets after she ran out of dog food.
A dog shelter owner was eaten by the pets after she ran out of dog food.
Image: iStock

Sixty-one-year-old Janet Stone, who owned a dog shelter in Egypt, was found dead on Friday morning at her dog sanctuary in Wadi al-Qamar due to a suspected dog attack.

According to preliminary reports, the British woman sustained bite wounds to her head, face, neck and legs. The post-mortem examination revealed that she died due to shock as a result of severe blood loss, reports The Times of London.

Before the suspected attack, Stone had taken to Facebook to share that the shelter did not have enough food for the animals and pleaded for the assistance of potential donors.

“We tried but we didn't raise enough money for the food to be purchased. So the dogs couldn't be fed today. Thank you a million times for those who donated and shared.”

She also revealed that dog owners who had their pets cared for at the sanctuary did not contribute towards the wellbeing of the animals, and pleaded with people who owe the shelter money to pay as it would be spent on feeding the dogs. She concluded her post by leaving payment details.

Facebook administrators of Stone's sanctuary page have accused Egyptian media of perpetuating a narrative that she was killed by the dogs she cared for. They disputed these reports saying its impossible for the dogs to kill their “guardian angel”.

MORE

All the feels: Blind, deaf and elderly poodle survives after being caught by a hawk

The dog was found 28 hours later.
News
2 days ago

A non-animal lover's fond memories of a dignified street dog named Rosie

Darrel Bristow-Bovey has a brief encounter with a creature of taste and discernment.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

I’m not a dog person, but things have turned a bit Rosie

I want you to know that I’m not a dog person. I’m not a cat person either. I get that people like pets, but I don’t really.​
Ideas
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  2. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  4. Publisher apologises to Barend du Plessis for 'Bird Island' allegations News
  5. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X