'Follow the water': Worsening drought dries up housing for rural Namibians

When Pedro Dhila left his homestead in northern Namibia one year ago to seek greener pastures in the country's capital, he meant it both literally and figuratively.

Dhila hoped Windhoek would hold better opportunities after worsening drought in the Omusati region decimated his crops and nearly 30 of his cows.

But once he arrived in the Okuryangava slum, he faced a new set of problems: overcrowding, crime and poor sanitation.

“It is very painful to live here where decent land and housing is hard to find. We can't farm,” said 37-year-old Dhila, sitting outside his friend's corrugated iron shack.

“I can think of 30 other families who left Omusati because of drought,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As rural Namibians move to cities to escape the worst drought in nearly a century, many find themselves navigating a no-man's land between over-saturated slums and the parched farmland they hope to one day return to, say activists and aid officials.

In 2015, nearly half of all Namibians lived in urban areas and that number is expected to reach 60% in 2030, according to Sweden's Lund University — while the UN estimates nearly 70% of the world's population will live in cities by 2050.