Human Rights Watch implores Ethiopia to lift telecom blackout

Human Rights Watch is calling for the immediate lifting of a telecom ban in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

According to All Africa, Oromia has been virtually disconnected from internet and phone communication for two months, preventing communities from accessing services and information.

The telecom shutdown, which includes social media services, was implemented in areas under federal military control as a response to media reports on human rights violations by the government.

HRW reported that government-sanctioned communication blackouts are becoming the norm under prime minister Abiy Ahmed as a way of silencing political dissent during social unrest.

The vague justification given for the telecom blackout by Ahmed was “security reasons”.