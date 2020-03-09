Africa

Senior Al-Shabaab commander dies in US strike: Africom

09 March 2020 - 11:25 By AFP
A Somali police officer walks past the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 28 2019. The US military responded to the bombing with three air strikes.
A Somali police officer walks past the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 28 2019. The US military responded to the bombing with three air strikes.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A senior Al-Shabaab commander was killed in a recent US air strike in Somalia, the director of US African Command (Africom) said on Sunday.

“Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud was a senior operational leader responsible for exporting terror in Somalia as well as attacks into Kenya,” said Africom director of public affairs Colonel Christopher Karns.

“He has been a senior Al-Shabaab member for more than a decade.”

Bashir was killed in a February 22 air strike, said Karns, describing him as an “individual (who) had a role in planning and directing terrorist operations in Somalia and on the Kenya border region”.

Bashir also was suspected of having had a role in a January attack on a US-Kenyan military base in southeastern Kenya in which three Americans were killed, he added.

Somalia prepares for its first democratic election in 50 years

President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a historic federal law that will lay the foundation for the country’s first democratic ...
News
1 week ago

General Roger Cloutier, commander of US land forces in Africa, recently declared Al-Shabaab to be “one of the biggest threats on the continent”.

Some analysts have questioned the effectiveness of the US campaign in Africa.

Amnesty International said in a 2019 report that US air strikes sometimes hit civilians as well as Shabaab fighters, killing farmers, workers and children.

The US military has generally denied the charge, though it did admit responsibility for civilian casualties in one attack that killed a woman and a child near the central town of El Buur in April 2018.

Colonel Karns described Al-Shabaab as “the largest and most kinetically active Al-Qaeda network in the world”.

“What we are doing in Somalia, as part of an international effort, is meaningful basic security insurance for Africa and the longer term security of America, the continent, and our international partners,” he added.

READ MORE

US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

The Pentagon said on Tuesday 50 US service members were now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq ...
News
1 month ago

Saudi jet 'downing' in Yemen stirs alarm over Huthi weaponry

Claims that Yemeni rebels shot down a Saudi warplane have spotlighted the increasingly potent Huthi arsenal -- cause for alarm in Riyadh as fighting ...
News
2 weeks ago

Donald Trump's new US travel ban could include more African countries

US president Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to extend the US travel ban that bars immigrants from several countries from entering the territory
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  3. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials News
  5. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X