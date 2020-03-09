Senior Al-Shabaab commander dies in US strike: Africom

A senior Al-Shabaab commander was killed in a recent US air strike in Somalia, the director of US African Command (Africom) said on Sunday.

“Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud was a senior operational leader responsible for exporting terror in Somalia as well as attacks into Kenya,” said Africom director of public affairs Colonel Christopher Karns.

“He has been a senior Al-Shabaab member for more than a decade.”

Bashir was killed in a February 22 air strike, said Karns, describing him as an “individual (who) had a role in planning and directing terrorist operations in Somalia and on the Kenya border region”.

Bashir also was suspected of having had a role in a January attack on a US-Kenyan military base in southeastern Kenya in which three Americans were killed, he added.