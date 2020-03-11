25 virus cases on Egypt Nile cruise boat test negative

Egyptian authorities said Tuesday that 25 people who had intially tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a Nile River cruise had since tested negative.

Health Minister Hala Zayed told journalists in Cairo that tests for a total of 26 people had "changed from positive to negative" for the COVID-19 illness, including "25 who had been on the A-Sara boat".

They would however have to complete a quarantine before leaving the hospital where they are currently staying, she added, without specifying when it would end.

On Monday night, Egypt's health ministry said the total number of known cases in the country had risen to 59, including three more Egyptians and a foreign woman.