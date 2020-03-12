Africa

Zimbabwean man who fled hospital tests negative for coronavirus

12 March 2020 - 09:45 By Busang Senne
The man, who returned from a trip to Thailand and complained of a mild fever and sneezing, tested negative on Tuesday.
The man, who returned from a trip to Thailand and complained of a mild fever and sneezing, tested negative on Tuesday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The 26-year-old man who fled from the hospital where he was due to undergo testing for the coronavirus has resurfaced, turning himself in and being admitted for testing, according to CNN.

The man, who returned from a trip to Thailand and complained of a mild fever and sneezing, absconded from the hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old tested negative and was discharged, leaving Zimbabwe with no confirmed cases of the virus.

READ MORE

Botswana won't close SA border because of coronavirus, but reportedly suspends official travel

Two of SA's neighbours call for calm amid coronavirus outbreak
News
1 day ago

No, cocaine, alcohol and chlorine are not a cure for coronavirus - French government

The French government has responded to disinformation surrounding the coronavirus, the most recent including claims that cocaine could help protect ...
News
2 days ago

'Critical' Gauteng coronavirus patient is 57-year-old with renal disease

The Gauteng health department is "worried" about the health of one of the province's coronavirus patients, who was confirmed to be in a critical ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  4. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane roasted as court finds for Cyril Ramaphosa in Bosasa matter South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X