Arrests expected in Kenya/Somalia blood-smuggling racket

13 March 2020 - 11:47 By Busang Senne
Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said an investigation includes officials at the country's blood transfusion service and arrests are expected soon.
Image: SIMON MAINA / AFP

The Kenyan health ministry is investigating  claims that a government agency is facilitating the illegal trade of donated blood from the country into Somalia.

The country has struggled with blood shortages and BBC reported that the announcement signals the first time the Kenyan government has been transparent about the inadequacies surrounding how blood is collected, screened and donated.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said new legislation being deliberated by parliament will help the blood transfusion service to regulate blood donations.  

Kagwe said the ongoing investigation includes officials at the transfusion service and "arrests would soon follow".

