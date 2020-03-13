Arrests expected in Kenya/Somalia blood-smuggling racket

The Kenyan health ministry is investigating claims that a government agency is facilitating the illegal trade of donated blood from the country into Somalia.

The country has struggled with blood shortages and BBC reported that the announcement signals the first time the Kenyan government has been transparent about the inadequacies surrounding how blood is collected, screened and donated.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said new legislation being deliberated by parliament will help the blood transfusion service to regulate blood donations.

Kagwe said the ongoing investigation includes officials at the transfusion service and "arrests would soon follow".