South Sudan President Salva Kiir unveils new cabinet with Riek Machar

President Salva Kiir unveiled a new cabinet on Thursday, appointing key ministers to the latest power-sharing government formed with rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar in a bid to bring peace to South Sudan.

A presidential decree naming the 34 ministers and 10 deputies was read out on state television. The announcement followed weeks of negotiations between Kiir and Machar over the make-up of the unity government they announced on February 22 in Juba.

Kiir and Machar, old foes whose fallout in 2013 sparked civil war, reunited in government after intense international pressure to settle their differences and deliver a lasting peace to their young, conflict-torn country.

Among the notable appointees was Machar's wife Angelina Teny, who was named defence minister. She is also the first woman to hold the powerful position.

The cabinet will be sworn in at a later time.