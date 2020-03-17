Africa

Kenya raids shop selling fake coronavirus kits, Liberia confirms first case

17 March 2020 - 09:35 By Reuters
A laboratory specialist gets ready with protective gears before visiting the ward for quarantined people who had close contacts with the first Kenyan patient of the COVID-19.
A laboratory specialist gets ready with protective gears before visiting the ward for quarantined people who had close contacts with the first Kenyan patient of the COVID-19.
Image: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Kenyan authorities raided a shop on Monday that was alleged to be selling fake coronavirus testing kits, as the World Health Organisation confirmed there were at least 327 cases on the African continent.

Police detained staff and locked the facility, witnesses told Reuters journalists at the scene, after the shop had been advertising testing kits online.

In West Africa, the small and impoverished nation of Liberia announced its first case on Monday, meaning that 27 African nations are now treating patients with coronavirus. The disease has killed 6,509 people and infected almost 170,000 people worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-largest nation, joined the growing list of countries that closed schools for two weeks, suspended all large gatherings and cancelled all sports events, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said.

Free rides will be available on government buses to curb overcrowding in the public transport system, a statement said.

“The Prime Minister calls upon all to maintain calm and equip themselves with accurate information from the Ministry of Health,” Abiy's office said.

Kenyan man arrested for spreading fake news on coronavirus

A 23-year-old Kenyan man has been arrested and charged with publishing false information with the intent to cause panic, after allegedly spreading ...
News
23 hours ago

Nigeria's health ministry said the country, Africa's most populous, had taken additional measures including strengthening contact tracing, stockpiling reagents used in test kits and increasing testing capacity.

Many African nations, including some without reported cases, have ordered tougher control measures, including bans on public gatherings, halting flights and closing schools and universities.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Monday that despite having some money available for coronavirus response through the National Disaster fund, the government may need to earmark further funding.

“As the situation develops we will need to set aside further funding, that means we will have to reduce programmes throughout the government system by reducing the allocated amounts,” Mboweni said at a conference outlining new measures to contain the outbreak. He did not provide any figures.

The number of cases in Rwanda increased to five on Monday, and Burkina Faso's health ministry said that eight new coronavirus cases had been confirmed, bringing the total there to 15 since March 9.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: five reasons why you have to self-isolate

When you are healthy and at low risk of coronavirus, self-isolation — which can affect your work, social and sporting life — feels like an ...
News
22 hours ago

Your cash doesn't have coronavirus, don’t give it to criminals: Reserve Bank

As fear over the coronavirus grips Mzansi, criminals have taken the opportunity to scam unsuspecting people.
News
2 hours ago

Zim minister's bizarre coronavirus claim: 'It's to punish the West for sanctions'

Zimbabwe’s minister of defence and war veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, claims the coronavirus was unleashed by God to deal with US President ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  2. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  3. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  4. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  5. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X